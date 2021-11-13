Kushinagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 13 (ANI): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said the Bharatiya Janata Party government is pursuing the politics of destruction instead of the politics of development.

" BJP is pursuing the politics of destruction instead of the politics of development. People in UP brought the party to the Centre. But BJP betrayed the farmers, youth, poor, labourers and traders in the state. Could they have imagined that farmers would get crushed by cars?. Instead of 'Ease of Doing Business', it is 'Ease of Doing Crime' which is going on in the state. A trader was killed in Gorakhpur and youth was killed in Kasganj. BJP does not hold debates on development, unemployment and price rise. These are some of the questions that it does not want to answer," Yadav said while talking to ANI.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Arvind Kejriwal Govt Proposes to Shut Schools For a Week, Govt Employees to Work From Home; Check Emergency Measures Announced Today.

Responding to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statements in his Azamgarh rally that the district was known for radicalisation under Samajwadi Party's rule, he said, "People in Azamgarh have made their mark in the state, the country and the entire world. If there is anyone who is defaming Azamgarh, it is BJP since they do not want development, do not want any business and do not want to offer any jobs. The Chief Minister himself had so many cases against him but he himself withdrew them all."

Azamgarh is Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's Lok Sabha constituency.

Also Read | BSP President Mayawati’s Mother Ramrati Dies at 92.

While talking about the building of a state university in Azamgarh, Yadav alleged that an agriculture university was to be built in the district, but it was snatched away and given to Gorakhpur instead.

"There is a medical college over there and a world-class expressway built by Samajwadis. We did the widening of roads. Samajwadis provided irrigation to the farmers, free electricity to weavers in Azamgarh. Who snatched these facilities of irrigation and free electricity from these people? It is BJP who did it," Yadav added.

Amit Shah, CM Yogi Adityanath, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and other BJP leaders were present during the foundation stone laying function of the university in Azamgarh.

He questioned the Centre that whether they would conduct a caste census and give rights and respect to the backwards on basis of their population, including reservation in big institutions which he alleged are being 'privatised'.

Responding to Shah's claims that the state became free from 'mafia-raj, he said, "All the grain mafias are with BJP. Will BJP issue a list of the top 10 mafias in the state? For which mafias food is transported in big boxes to the prisons? Can they tell that which mafias have government security? Why is Ajay Teni still a minister? Will that give justice to the farmers?"

While being questioned on the extension of the free ration scheme by the state government till March, he said that the ration was only being given keeping elections in mind.

"I assure everyone that if we come to power, poor will be given free ration all year," he added.

On the occasion of 'Deepotsava' celebrations in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced that PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY) will be extended till Holi in the state.

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are slated to be held early next year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)