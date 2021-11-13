Lucknow, November 13: BSP president Mayawati's mother Ramrati died from heart failure in Delhi on Saturday. Ramrati, 92, died at a hospital in the national capital where she was undergoing treatment, a BSP release issued here said. Mayawati left for Delhi soon after getting information about the death of her mother, the release said. The last rites will be performed in Delhi on Sunday, it said. Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Mayawati Slams Akhilesh Yadav Over His ‘Preference’ for Smaller Parties.

BSP leaders and workers offered condolences on the death of the party president's mother any prayed for peace to the soul. Mayawati Says BSP Will Not Contest Zila Panchayat Elections in UP.

About a year ago, Mayawati's father Prabhudayal had died at the age of 95, the release added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)