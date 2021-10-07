New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released a list of candidates for the October 30 Lok Sabha and Assembly bypolls.

The bypolls to Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) and Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh) Lok Sabha seats were necessitated following the death of sitting members.

The BJP is fielding Mahesh Gavit from Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Gyaneswar Patil from Khandwa, and Brig Khushal Thakur (retd) from Mandi, a party communication said.

The party also announced the names of 16 candidates for Assembly bypolls -- four for Assembly bypolls in West Bengal, three each in Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, two each in Karnataka and Rajasthan, and one each in Andhra Pradesh and Haryana.

The Election Commission had last month announced bypolls to three Lok Sabha and 30 Assembly seats across the country. Counting of votes will take place on November 2.

