The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday, October 27, released a list of 40 star campaigners for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023. The list of star campaigners includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Home Minister Amit Shah, among others. The list includes Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar Files Nomination From Morena's Dimani Seat.

BJP's 40 Star Campaigners

