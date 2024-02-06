New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday released a short film in different Indian languages on social media to highlight the benefits of Mudra scheme, under which loans are given to small entrepreneurs, noting that 70 per cent of its beneficiaries are women and those who aspired for jobs are now creating jobs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the campaign by asserting on X that the scheme has not only promoted entrepreneurship but has also effected amazing changes in the lives of crores of people.

Also Read | Assam: Pune-Based Dealer Killed in Five-Star Hotel Over Love Triangle, Intimate Pics; Police Solved Murder Within Hours in Guwahati.

"I also feel very satisfied to see that the numbers of SCs, STc and OBCs are the highest among the scheme's beneficiaries besides mothers and sisters," he said.

The BJP said that over 40 crore collateral-free loans have been given under the scheme.

Also Read | Centre Okays Fund for Arunachal Highway: Nitin Gadkari Approves Rs 2,249 Crore Fund for 106 km Lada-Sarli Section of NH-13 in State.

"Those who aspired for jobs are now creating jobs. This is Modi's guarantee," the party said. PTI KR

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)