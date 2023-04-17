By Payal Mehta

New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): Within hours of Jagadish Shettar leaving the party and joining Congress, the BJP on Monday announced its third list of 10 candidates for the Karnataka Assembly polls that includes Hubli-Dharwad Central, the seat represented by Shettar.

With announcement of 10 more candidates, the BJP has so far declared 222 candidates of 224 seats in the state assembly.

BJP state general secretary Mahesh Tenginkai has been chosen as the party candidate from Hubli- Dharwad (Central) assembly constituency which was previously held by Shettar, a six-time MLA and a former Karnataka chief minister.

A senior BJP leader said that Mahesh Tenginkai is a dedicated party worker and represents the same community as Jagdish Shettar.

"The CEC has shown faith in him and is confident that he will come out victorious," the leader told ANI.

Another leader said that Tenginkai has handled party responsibilities and is a strong candidate.

"Mahesh Tenginkai has been associated as an office bearer of the Yuva Morcha and has held organisational responsibilities in the state. He is a dedicated party worker and is a strong candidate as he has worked dedicatedly in the region," he said.

In the list of 10 candidates declared on Monday, BJP has dropped Arvind Limbavali from Mahadevapura but has given a ticket to his wife Manula Aravind Limbavali.

Nomination process for the May 10 assembly polls in the state will end on April 20.

The BJP had declared 189 candidates followed by 23 candidates in the second list.

The result of assembly polls will be declared on May 13. (ANI)

