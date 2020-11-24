Kolkata, Nov 24 (PTI) The ruling TMC Tuesday slammed BJP for representing the regressive ideology of one party, one ruler, one language in India, and said the saffron party will never taste success if it tries to replicate the Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh model in West Bengal.

Senior TMC MP and spokesman Sougata Roy lauded party supremo Mamata Banerjee as a force who can unite all the secular forces in the country at a time when independent and constitutional bodies like CBI and the office of the governor have been compromised.

The BJP at the Center wants to have one party, one ruler, one language in India, against which Bengal is a shining exception. The saffron party represents a regressive ideology," Roy told reporters here.

Stating that the Bengal assembly polls due in April-May in 2021 is important for the secular forces of the country, he said Mamata Banerjee is a leader who can unite all the secular forces in the country.

"BJP will not be able to do a Karnataka or Madhya Pradesh in West Bengal. In those two states it captured power through unethical means, he said.

Expressing concern over the present political situation in the country, Roy said he has been in public life for aboutfalling four decades and felt sad to see the standard of politics.

What is happening in the country is a matter of concern for us. According to the Constitution all the democratic institutions that were formed in independent India are collapsing. The CBI, the governor are all being compromised, he said.

Hitting out at West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, Roy without naming him said the state has never seen one like him.

The state has seen governors like Nurul Hasan, Gopal Krishna Gandhi who had elevated the office to a new level. Now we have a governor who is behaving like a member of the ruling party at the Centre.

"Everyday he (Dhankhar) is tweeting, giving statements in the press against the state government. He is even taking part in panel discussions. It is demeaning for the post of the governor, he said.

Calling the central government "anti-farmer and anti-worker", Roy said the passage of the farm reform bills is a classic example of the anti-farmer mindset.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)