New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Amid the ongoing protests against the three new agricultural laws, the ruling BJP Sunday passed a resolution lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre for bringing these legislations, saying they are in farmers' interest and will ensure better prices for their produce.

The resolution, passed in the first physical meeting of the newly appointed office-bearers of the BJP, comes ahead of assembly elections in several states including West Bengal and Assam.

It also praises Modi for neither being meek, nor unnecessarily aggressive in dealing with China during the LAC standoff, for his able leadership in effectively handling the COVID-19 pandemic, and for ushering in labour reforms.

The 'political resolution' was introduced by BJP vice-president Raman Singh and backed by the head of the party's Haryana unit OP Dhankar.

"The government brought in three farm laws in the interest of farmers to ensure they get the right price for their produce, their income doubles and that they have the freedom to sell their farm produce where they want to," reads the resolution.

Taking on the Congress for opposing these laws, the resolution said the Opposition party joined by other parties and some people is trying to "mislead" the farmers only for their politics.

"It is for this reason that the Congress, which has been repeatedly talking about discussions (on these laws), has not been able to highlight the points in the farm laws which it disagrees with," the resolution reads, underlining that the BJP believes that the laws were necessary for the welfare of India's farmers and had been in demand for a long time.

The resolution states India has emerged as a strong nation with clear policy under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

In its foreign policy, according to the resolution, India has abided by the principle that it would neither be meek, nor unnecessarily aggressive in dealing with any nation.

India will not let any expansionist strategy succeed on its borders, it said, adding under the leadership of PM Modi, India has proved this at every given opportunity.

On the fight against the pandemic, the resolution says India not only defeated COVID-19 under the able and sensitive leadership of PM Modi, but also infused in all its citizens the confidence to build an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

"The party unequivocally hails its leadership for introducing India to the world as a proud and victorious nation in the fight against COVID-19," it states.

The resolution describes in detail the initiatives taken by the Modi government such as the New Education Policy, labour reforms and other measures while asking the party workers to take a pledge to win assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry.

The three contentious agricultural laws were passed by the parliament last year with the government saying they will benefit farmers by freeing them of the clutches of the middlemen and ushering in new technology in the sector.

However, thousands of farmers have been protesting at Delhi borders against the laws for close to three months now, saying these legislations will remove the safety net of MSP and leave them at the mercy of big corporates.

