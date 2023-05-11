New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Thursday said the party respects the Supreme Court verdict that gave the AAP government legislative and executive powers over the administration of services, and claimed that a transfer-posting industry will come up in the city.

Citing the verdict, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has stated there would be large-scale transfer of officers in the Delhi government now, the BJP leader alleged.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Teacher Submits Fake COVID-19 Positive Medical Certificate to Evade Polls Duty in Pilibhit, Booked.

"We respect the Supreme Court verdict. Kejriwal has obtained what he was desperately looking for. He said there will be large-scale transfers of officers in his government which means that a transfer-posting industry will come up in Delhi," Sachdeva said in a statement here.

Officers in the Delhi government will now be given postings based not on their capabilities but on how obedient they are to the chief minister, the BJP leader charged.

Also Read | Imran Khan Arrest: Pakistan’s Supreme Court Directs NAB To Produce Former Prime Minister Within an Hour, Says Agency Committed ‘Contempt of Court’.

Sachdeva also claimed that officers in the Delhi government will now be pressured to do the bidding of the Aam Aadmi Party. This is the reason why the ruling party in Delhi is claiming the Supreme Court verdict as its victory, he added.

Sachdeva also questioned what the Kejriwal government would do in matters of land, police and public order, where it had no say.

"I fear there could be incidents of misbehavior with officers and they will be pressured as the power will be in the hands of the government," the BJP leader further claimed.

Kejriwal claimed his government was unable to do anything because of hurdles created by the lieutenant governor, but they still made claims of bringing revolution in the education and the healthcare sectors, he said.

"Earlier also they had the power, but the government was involved in corruption," Sachdeva said.

He added that the BJP will continue to fight for the interests of the people of Delhi and expose corruption, if any.

In a significant victory for the AAP dispensation, the Supreme Court in a unanimous verdict ruled that the Delhi government has legislative and executive powers over administration of services except for public order, police and land.

Kejriwal, commenting on the judgement in a press conference, said that the speed of work in the national capital will increase manifold following the judgement and warned that the officers who "obstructed" the work of the people will soon "face the music".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)