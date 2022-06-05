New Delhi, June 5: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a statement on Sunday said it respects all religions and strongly denounces insult of any religious personalities of any religion. Party General Secretary Arun Singh said in a statement said, "During the thousands of years of history of India every religion has blossomed and flourished. The Bharatiya Janata Party respects all religions. The BJP strongly denounces insult of any religious personalities of any religion."

The party further said that it is also strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion. "The BJP does not promote such people or philosophy," it said. Singh said India's Constitution gives the right to every citizen to practice any religion of his or her choice and to honour and respect every religion. Nupur Sharma Suspended From BJP's Primary Membership, Naveen Jindal Expelled Over Inflammatory Remarks Against Minorities.

"As India celebrates the 75th year of its Independence, we are committed to making India a great country where all are equal and everyone lives with dignity, where all are committed to India's unity and integrity, where all enjoy the fruits of growth and development," he added. The statement came after BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's alleged remarks against Prophet Muhammad during a television news debate on an English channel on the Gyanvapi issue.

However, the official statement made no direct mention of any incident or comment made by Sharma during the debate. The BJP also suspended Sharma from the primary membership of the party till further notice for alleged inflammatory remarks against minorities.

