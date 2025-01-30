New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday alleged that the BJP was seeking to control the Parliament's standing committees by having 26 of its MPs as members of two panels contrary to the 'One MP, One Standing Committee' rule traditionally followed.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said since the establishment of the Standing Committees in the mid-1990s, Parliament has followed a 'One MP, One Standing Committee' rule.

"Now there are 26 BJP MPs who are members of 2 Standing Committees. This shows how the Duo are seeking to control the Standing Committees," Ramesh said in a post on X.

The two Parliament standing committees were constituted last September with BJP's Bhartruhari Mahtab to helm the key panel on Finance and Congress' Shashi Tharoor to head the panel on External Affairs.

Of the total 24 department-related standing committees, BJP is chairing 11, while its allies will lead four panels. Congress leaders are helming four committees, followed by two each by DMK and Trinamool, and one by the Samajwadi Party.

The department-related standing committees, which have representation from across party lines, act as mini parliaments and keep a tab on the functioning of various ministries.

