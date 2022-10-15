New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) BJP national spokesperson R P Singh on Saturday demanded that the release of Sikhs who, he claimed, continue to languish in jails even after serving their prison terms in militancy cases.

"Many Sikhs booked during militancy continue to remain in jails, although they have completed their prison terms. They are aged and pose no threat to society rather they need family support to look after their needs. I appeal to all state governments to sympathetically consider such cases," Singh, himself a Sikh, said in a tweet.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Two Die As Motorcycles Collide in Bijnor.

He noted that many lifers are often considered for release after serving 14 years in jail and added that many Sikh prisoners remain imprisoned even after 32 years behind bars.

The demand has also been raised by several Sikh outfits and political parties such as the Shiromani Akali Dal.

Also Read | Delhi |Today BJP is the Largest Party in World with Govts in 18 States Because of People … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)