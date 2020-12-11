Jaipur, Dec 11 (PTI) Accusing the BJP of spreading "lies" over the zila parishad and panchayat samiti election results in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said the saffron party is describing the poll outcome as a big victory for it, which is not supported by data.

"The Congress has received more votes than the BJP in the elections held in 222 panchayat samitis in 21 districts. The Congress secured 40.87 per cent votes, while the BJP got 40.58 per cent votes, which is 0.29 per cent less than that of the Congress," Gehlot said in a statement.

He said of the 222 panchayat samitis, both the Congress and the BJP won 98 posts of pradhan each and the remaining 26 were won by other parties.

In 2015, the saffron party had 112 pradhans while the Congress had 67 in these panchayat samitis, Gehlot pointed out.

"The number of Congress pradhans has increased by 31 while that of the BJP has reduced by 14 in these elections," he added.

The senior Congress leader said in 2015, the BJP had received 48.87 per cent votes in the 21 zila parishads that went to polls recently, while this time, it has got 43.81 per cent votes, which is five per cent less than the last elections.

The chief minister said in comparison to the results of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the vote share of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decreased by nearly 18 per cent.

He also said the state government remained focussed on corona management and did not send state or central level leaders to campaign in these elections to avoid gathering of crowds and curb the spread of the infection, but BJP leaders including Union ministers campaigned in the panchayat polls.

Union ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Kailash Chaudhary, Arjun Meghwal, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Gulab Chand Kataria, Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore campaigned in these elections, Gehlot pointed out.

He accused the BJP of misleading the media over the poll results and trying to create an illusion as if the Congress has been wiped out in these elections.

"The farmers of Rajasthan have supported the farmers' movement by giving the BJP 18 per cent less votes in 18 months. The farmers of Rajasthan are completely against the new farm laws and have voted against the BJP," the chief minister said.

