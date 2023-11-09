Shimla Nov 9 (PTI) BJP leaders and workers on Thursday staged a protest in Shimla against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over his recent remarks in the Legislative Assembly and demanded his resignation.

Women gathered outside the premises of deputy commissioner's office and raised slogans against the Bihar CM. Addressing the protest, BJP state secretary Daisy Thakur said it is shameful that the leader of the India Alliance used "uncalled for language" inside the Assembly and demanded his resignation.

"Nitish Kumar is a veteran leader who has served as chief minister and Union minister on various occasions and this type of language does not suit him," she said and added that not even a single leader of the alliance is ready to speak a word against his statement.

BJP state president Dr Rajiv Bindal also demanded the Bihar CM's resignation and said that his statement is shameful and such remarks have exposed the true face of the Congress and the India Alliance.

Kumar, while emphasising the importance of education among women to control the population, had put forward a vivid description in the state Assembly of how an educated woman can restrain her husband during sexual intercourse.

However, Kumar on Wednesday had apologized outside and inside the Assembly for making such remarks. PTI COR BPL

