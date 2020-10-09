Kolkata, Oct 9 (PTI) The BJP on Friday took out a candle light procession from Barrackpore to Titagarh in North 24 Parganas district to press for a CBI probe into the murder of its youth wing leader Manish Shukla.

The rally proceeded from Barrackpore to a BJP party office at Titagarh, in front of which Shukla was killed on Sunday.

Also Read | Congress Releases List of 5 Candidates For Assembly Bye-Elections 2020 in Uttar Pradesh, 1 For Jharkhand Bypolls.

Shukla, known to be a close associate of BJP MP from Barrackpore Arjun Singh, was shot dead by motorcycle-borne assailants when he was talking to some party workers.

Leading the procession, Singh claimed that the district police and the CID would not be able to arrest the accused since the allegations were against those from the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Also Read | Punjab Farmers Hold 2-Hour ‘Chakka Jam’ Against Police Action on Farm Law Protesters in Sirsa.

"An investigation only by an independent agency like the CBI will ensure a free and fair probe," he said.

BJP MLAs from Bhatpara and Noapara Pawan Singh and Sunil Singh also participated in the rally.

Singh alleged that the real culprits would not be brought to book if the investigation is carried out by the state CID. The state government has handed over the investigation to the state CID from the district police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)