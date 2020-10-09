New Delhi, October 9: The Congress on Friday released the list of candidates for assembly by-elections 2020 in Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand. The list includes candidates for five assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh and one in Jharkhand. In Uttar Pradesh, the Congress gave the ticket to, Kamlesh Singh from Naugawan Sadat, Sushil Chaudhri from Bulandhshahr, Sneh Lata from Tundia and Mukund Bhaskar from Deoria. Bye-Elections 2020: ECI Announces Dates For Bypolls on 56 Assembly Seats in 11 States, One Lok Sabha Seat in Bihar.

Meanwhile, Kumar Jaimangal will be contesting on a Congress ticket from Jharkhand’s Bermo assembly seat. On September 29, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced dates for bye-elections to 56 assembly constituencies across 11 states and one Lok Sabha seat. In Uttar Pradesh, polling will be held for seven assembly seats, while in Jharkhand, two assembly seats will go for polling. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Dates And Schedule: Voting in 3 Phases on October 28, November 3 and 7, Poll Results on Nov 10.

List of Congress Candidates:

Congress declares its candidates for upcoming Assembly by-elections to one seat in Jharkhand and five seats in Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/kwfGJbs4wa — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2020

Among 56 assembly seats going to bye-elections are 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh, eight in Gujarat, seven in Uttar Pradesh, two each in Karnataka, Jharkhand Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha and one each in Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Telangana. The by-elections for 54 seats will be held on November 3, while two seats in Manipur will go to bypolls on November 7. These by-elections will be held along with Assembly elections in Bihar.

