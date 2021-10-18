Kolkata, Oct 18 (PTI) The BJP West Bengal unit on Monday took out protest rallies across the state in protest against attack on Hindu minority, vandalization of temples and Durga puja marquees in Bangladesh and questioned the silence of Trinamool Congress on the issue.

The saffron party took out rallies in every district of the state condemning the "attack" on minority Hindus in the neighbouring country and demanded immediate action and punishment of those involved in the communal violence by the Bangladesh government.

It claimed that the communal attacks on minority Hindus in Bangladesh is "part of a bigger plan" to scare them away from that country and it was with this in mind that BJP had mooted the Citizenship Amendment Act to protect them.

The party took out two rallies in southern and northern parts of the city in which party activists waved placards denouncing the unprovoked attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh.

Senior state BJP leader Debasree Chaudhuri said the "barbaric attack" on the Hindus in Bangladesh is "condemnable".

"Globally recognized philanthropic organizations like ISKCON have come under attack in Bangladesh. The global community is outraged at the barbaric attack. The way the Hindus were attacked there is condemnable. We stand by our Hindu brothers and sisters in Bangladesh," the former union minister said.

The party also organized protests in Jalpaiguri, Asansol, Alipurduar, South Dinajpur, North Dinajpur, Malda, Birbhum, Burdwan, West Midnapore, East Midnapore, Jhargram, Murshidabad, Basirhat, Hooghly districts of the state.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar condemning the attacks termed it as "barbaric which has no place in the civilized world".

"Such attacks on innocent minorities in Bangladesh are not only brutal but have no place in the civilized world. The Bangladesh government must take action against the culprits and ensure the safety and security of the minorities," he told reporters in South Dinajpur district.

"Some political parties have maintained a silence on the matter to protect their vote bank," he said in an oblique reference to the ruling TMC.

Echoing Majumdar, BJP state spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya claimed that BJP is the only party which is genuinely concerned about the "plight" of minorities like the Hindus, Buddhists and others in the neighbouring countries.

"We don't consider the chain of events during Durga Puja festival in isolation. This is part of an effort to scare the minority population so that they leave Bangladesh. This is part of a bigger plan. It was with this in mind that BJP had mooted the CAA.

"Many other parties are unfortunately passing off the attacks in Bangladesh as internal matters of that country ... Those who opposed the CAA for political reasons did not think about the plight of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh. TMC leadership has maintained silence on the attacks - not a single word of condemnation," the BJP leader said.

The Trinamool Congress spokesman Kunal Ghosh had recently voiced concern over "disturbing incidents" from some areas of Bangladesh during the Durga puja celebrations.

"Some disturbing news is coming from Bangladesh. Though the Sheikh Hasina government and many people of that country oppose such acts, why is @PMOIndia a mute spectator? The Centre should play an effective role, and the BJP mustn't do cheap drama of fake Hindutva over it. We want the safety of minorities in both India and Bangladesh," the TMC state general secretary had tweeted.

Violence had erupted in pockets of Bangladesh over an alleged blasphemy incident at a Durga Puja pavilion at Cumilla, around 100 km from Dhaka, following which paramilitary forces were deployed in many affected areas. However, sporadic clashes broke out between the police and bigots as media reported the vandalization of Hindu temples and Durga puja venues.

At least five persons were killed and scores of others were injured in the clashes.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had last week said that action will be taken again those trying to "disturb communal harmony".

She also said that the perpetrators would be hunted down and punished.

