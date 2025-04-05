New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) The BJP on Saturday took a swipe at the Congress over the absence of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from the Lok Sabha during the voting on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and Rahul Gandhi not speaking during the debate.

BJP IT department in-charge Amit Malviya said the Muslim community must wake up to the reality that, for the Congress and the Gandhi family, "they are nothing more than convenience".

In a post on X, Malviya said, "Despite a Congress whip, Priyanka Vadra was missing from Parliament on the day the Waqf Amendments were tabled in the Lok Sabha. And Rahul Gandhi -- the Leader of the Opposition and self-styled messiah of Muslims -- had all the time, yet chose not to speak on the Bill."

He added, "Let this be recorded for posterity: when it mattered, the Gandhis and the Congress abandoned the Muslims, people they claim to represent."

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed following a marathon debate in both the Houses, with opposition parties united in opposing it.

