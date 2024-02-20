Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 20 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that the party thinks that every person wearing a turban is a "Khalistani".

This came after a confrontation between protesting BJP workers and the police at Dhamakhali, in which a senior police official lost his cool when some protesters allegedly called him "Khalistani."

Also Read | Agra Factory Blast: Two Killed, One Injured in Explosion at Factory in Uttar Pradesh.

"Today, the BJP's divisive politics has shamelessly overstepped constitutional boundaries. As per @BJP4India every person wearing a turban is a Khalistani," the Chief Minister said in a post on 'X'.

The Chief Minister also attached a video of the verbal spat in which the police officer was seen sternly protesting against the BJP workers for labelling him "Khalistani" for wearing a turban.

Also Read | Delhi Traffic Update for February 21: Commuters Advised to Avoid Several Roads in Central Delhi on Wednesday.

Condemning the incident, Banerjee said, "I vehemently condemn this audacious attempt to undermine the reputation of our Sikh brothers and sisters, revered for their sacrifices and unwavering determination to our nation. We stand firm in protecting Bengal's social harmony and will take stern lawful measures to prevent any attempts to disrupt it."

Meanwhile, responding to National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma's demand for resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after visiting Sandeshkhali village, Bengal Minister Shashi Panja said that she always has her agenda prepared whenever he visits the state.

"Whenever the National Women's Commission president comes to Bengal, she always has her agenda prepared. She says that everything going on here is out of control and the Chief Minister should resign. She does not say the same thing for Manipur or Madhya Pradesh, nor visit Sakshi Mallik in Delhi...She does not even have the power to recommend President's rule in Bengal...She is not impartial," Panja said speaking to ANI on Tuesday.

On police preventing West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari going to Sandseshkhali to conflict-ridden Sandeshkhali, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader said, "Section 144 was in force. This was not to stop leaders from visiting but to normalise the law and situation there. The Court has given Leader of Opposition the scope to visit...Even Ministers from our state did not visit as Section 144 was in force."

Speaking on TMC strongman Sheikh Shahjahan who is still absconding, the Minister said, "ED had gone to his doors to question him on the food scam case. He is on the run now. He has been asked to come to the ED."

Commenting on a journalist's arrest in Sandeshkhali, Panja said that there were reports that he used to present false news and disturb law and order in the area.

"There are charges that he used to report false news and sensationalise it to disturb law and order in the area. So police has the power under Section 144 to arrest him. Maybe he was arrested as he was disturbing the law and order situation of the area," she said.

Meanwhile, commenting on NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma's statement, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh compared her to Mata Kaikeyi from Ramayana.

"BJP is fond of Ramayana. Rekha Sharma is like Mata Kaikeyi from Ramayana. Mata Kaikeyi is known for dramatising situations and shed tears. This is being done by her....How can she impose President's Rule here? How can she challenge someone who has been MP seven-times, central Minister four-times and Chief Minister thrice," Ghosh said speaking to ANI.

Responding to the incident where a police officer in Dhamakhali was called Khalistani by the BJP, Ghosh said, "How can a Sikh IPS officer be called Khalistani? This is wrong. The police should have removed them at that time. But since it is Bengal, the police officer controlled his emotions. This is Bengal's police, not Delhi's."

On LoP Suvendu Adhikari's visit to Sandeshkhali, Ghosh took a jibe at the BJP saying that a "film shooting" is going on in the troubled island since the TMC is not strong in the region.

"There is a film shooting going on in Sandeshkhali. There are many extra artists, members from the film unit at the place where shooting is going on. The Trinamool Congress is weak in this particular pocket. The MLAs elected from there were from CPIM," Ghosh said.

On CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat visiting Sandeshkhali, Ghosh said that she had gone there on a "fashion parade" and questioned her absence during violence committed by the earlier Left Front government in the state.

"Brinda Karat had gone there on a fashion parade. Where was she when there was a Left Front government in Bengal for 34 years? Where was she when there were gang rapes and mass murders?" Ghosh said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)