New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a meeting of the Sangathan Parv Workshop on Sunday at the party headquarters extension office in the national capital. During the meeting, a decision was taken to celebrate Atal Jayanti for a whole year from December 25, 2024, to December 25, 2025, as good governance and to celebrate Samvidhan Parv.

In the meeting, BJP National President JP Nadda, National General Secretary (Organization) B L Santosh, all General Secretaries, all State Presidents and all State General Secretaries along with the heads and co-heads of the organisational election process, were present.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, BJP Ladakh General Secretary PT Kunzang said, "It was a successful meeting. We discussed all the aspects of the organisation's election process. The party has decided to celebrate former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee Jayanti for a whole year, as he has completed 100 years this year. To mark this special occasion, BJP will celebrate his jayant for a full year as a good governance."

"It was also decided in the meeting, that the party will celebrate Sangathan Parv as a counter to congress's allegation of BJP defaming BR Ambedkar in parliament", he added.

He further said, "The Party has set the deadline to wrap the whole of Sangathan Parv work by January 15, 2025. Election for state and district presidents is to be concluded by January 15, 2025, and after that Election process to elect the BJP National president will start and by the end of January they will announce the new BJP National President. (ANI)

