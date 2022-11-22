New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): As the civic body polls in the national capital Delhi inch closer, the Bharatiya Janata Party plans to conduct a mass contact campaign on November 27 with around 10 star campaigners of the party, including MPs, MLAs of other states.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party is going to run a massive public relations campaign before the municipal corporation of Delhi elections on November 27. In this, one lakh workers of the party will reach out to more than one crore voters in Delhi, with 10 big central leaders, chief ministers, MPs and MLAs of many states participating in this mass public relations campaign," state BJP chief Adesh Gupta said.

"Union ministers, chief ministers, MPs and MLAs along with one lakh workers will reach one crore voters of Delhi," Adesh Gupta added.

According to Gupta, on Sunday, November 27, the party workers are going to reach out to every house in Delhi. This programme will run from 8 am to 10 pm. The preparations for this program are almost complete.

The campaign, scheduled to be held on November 27 of BJP will be in a very organized manner and all the candidates are getting huge support from the general public. Now the party is laying emphasis on corner meetings and direct public relations.

"BJP candidates are going all out to reach people. The councillors have done a lot of work in the last five years. We have improved over 5,000 parks, corporation schools have also been rejuvenated. Four waste-to-energy plants have been set up in Delhi. Under the leadership of Prime minister Narendra Modi, we have started giving flats to slum dwellers. As many as 3024 flats have been given in Govindpuri while 17 thousand other flats are ready. We will speed it up as soon as we return to the MCD," Adesh Gupta further said.

With less than a fortnight left for campaigning in the municipal elections, keeping this in mind the party is laying emphasis on all methods of campaigning. Roadshows were taken out at 14 places in Delhi last Sunday in which many leaders including Party's National President J P Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Assam Chief Minister Hemant Biswa Sarma, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Union Minister of State Meenakshi Lekhi participated. (ANI)

