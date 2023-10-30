Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 30 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to conduct a statewide study tour to assess the drought situation in Karnataka, an official statement said on Monday.

The study tour will be conducted from November 3 to 10.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Horror: Man Meets Mathura Woman on Matrimonial Website, Sexually Exploits Her; Booked.

"In response to the severe drought conditions prevailing across the state, a team of prominent BJP leaders, including former Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa, BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel, and other notable figures, is set to conduct a comprehensive statewide tour from November 3 to 10," an official statement said.

According to BJP, the study tour will cover various regions affected by the drought, with a keen focus on evaluating the critical situation of drying lakes and exploring bore wells.

Also Read | Delhi Excise Policy Case: ED Summons CM Arvind Kejriwal in Liquor Policy Scam Case on November 2.

The team comprises a total of 17 members.

Each team within this collective effort will be assigned two districts to tour, facilitating a more in-depth analysis of the drought's impact on local communities and water resources, the party said.

Earlier today, the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) directed the Karnataka government to release 2,600 cusecs of water every day for the next 15 days until November 15, 2023.

In the meeting of the Cauvery Water Control Committee held in Delhi, the Karnataka government made the submission before the CWRC requesting to report to the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) that in light of "almost nil" inflows into the four reservoirs so as to reach Biligundlu (on the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border), except that would be contributed from the uncontrolled catchment.

The Tamil Nadu government, on the other hand, demanded that its Karnataka counterpart ensure the release of 13,000 cusecs of water every day for the next 15 days. Meanwhile, Karnataka has been releasing 3,000 litres of Cauvery water every day for the last 15 days.

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah blamed the Union government over the drought crisis and said that it had neglected the situation in the state.

"Despite our state's significant contributions, relief funds from the Centre have been elusive. It's not just during Congress-led or BJP's 'trouble-engine' administrations; Karnataka's problems have always been ignored by the BJP-led Union Government and we urge that it is time for change," Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)