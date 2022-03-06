Patna (Bihar) [India], March 6 (ANI): Stating that 'all is well' between the BJP and the JD(U) in Bihar, state BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal on Sunday said that the party will contest 12 seats in the upcoming MLC elections in Bihar.

"No issues on any seat with JD(U). BJP will contest 12 seats in the MLC election", said Sanjay Jaiswal.

The 12 seats on which the BJP will contest the MLC polls include Aurangabad.

Speaking on JD(U) National President Lalan Singh taking in all BJP office-bearers and workers of Lakhisarai district under JD(U), Jaiswal said, "A wrong tradition has started. If we want, BJP can also bring 50 JD(U) workers under it every day."

The Election Commission of India last Wednesday announced that elections to 24 seats of the legislative council in Bihar will be held on April 4 and the counting of votes will be done on April 7.

The notification for the Legislative Council elections will be issued on March 9.

The constituencies which are going for poll are Patna, Nalanad, Gaya-cum-Jahanabad-cum-Arwal, Aurangabad, Nawada, Bhojpur-cum-Buxar, Rohtas-cum-Kaimur, Saran, Siwan, Gopalganj, West Champaran, East Champaran, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, Sitamarhi-cum-Sheohar, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Munger-cum-Jamui-cum-Lakhisarai-cum-Sheikhpura, Begusarai-cum-Khagaria, Saharsa-cum-Madhepurs-cum-Supaul, Bhagalpur-cum-Banka, Madhubani, Purnea-cum-Araria-cum-Kishanganj and Katihar. (ANI)

