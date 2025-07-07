New Delhi, July 7 (PTI) The Delhi BJP will host a theatrical presentation on the life of Bhartiya Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee and his political struggles here on Tuesday, the party said.

BJP national president J P Nadda will attend the performance at the Kamani Auditorium, it said.

"The BJP is an ideology-based party and each worker follows the ideals of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee," Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said at a press conference on Monday.

He said the theatrical performance will showcase various aspects of Mookerjee's life, including his childhood, journey to becoming a young vice-chancellor, entry into politics, resignation from the Cabinet of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, and his meeting with former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Sheikh Abdullah.

All these themes have been depicted in the play in which students of the National School of Drama (NSD) will perform, Sachdeva said.

"Dr Mookerjee's sole objective was to move forward with the idea of nation first, and now the seed he planted has grown into a banyan tree in the form of the Bharatiya Janata Party - the largest political party in the world," he said.

A full dress rehearsal of the play was held at the auditorium on Monday evening.

The BJP celebrated Dr Mookerjee's birth anniversary on Sunday on a grand scale.

