Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], November 3 (ANI): BJP leader and Deputy Speaker of the Assam Assembly, Numal Momin, said on Friday that the BJP will be the kingmaker in the upcoming Mizoram assembly elections as no one will be able to form government without the help of the BJP.

"We are fighting in 23 seats this time. We will get the absolute majority in the next assembly elections and the BJP will form the government but this time we will be the kingmakers; no one can form the government without the help of the BJP," said Momin.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Road Accident: Five Killed, Six Injured After Vehicle Falls Into Gorge on Karsog-Shimla Road in Mandi.

Further speaking on post-poll alliance options in Mizoram, Momin said that the BJP has all the options but the other two parties (ZPM-Zoram People's Movement and MNF-Mizo National Front) have no option so BJP can sit in opposition if it wants to and it can be a part of a coalition government as well.

"After the results (polling), the party leadership will decide what to do but presently the party is in a great situation, and all options are open for the party. We are even ready to sit in opposition as a constructive opposition in Mizoram but it is clear that neither ZPM nor MNF will get the majority," said Momin.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality Remains 'Severe' in National Capital; Some Stations Record Marginal Recovery.

He also exuded confidence that PM Modi will further the development work in Mizoram through BJP candidates becoming MLAs in Mizoram.

"Our BJP MLAs will win and through them, PM Modi will develop more in Mizoram. There has been no development, no road connectivity, no health facilities, no good colleges or schools, and people are really facing a lot," said the Deputy Speaker of the Assam Assembly.

He also alleged that the central government is providing free rice but in Mizoram, the people who fall under the 'below poverty line' category are being charged Rs 15 for the same rice.

Momin also claimed that the poor people in the state are facing the worst kind of scenario so they want development for which they will choose PM Modi.

Mizoram is one of the five states undergoing assembly elections. Polls will be held in Mizoram on November 7 and the counting of votes will be done on December 3.

In a 40-member Mizoram assembly, the Mizo National Front bagged 26 seats with a vote share of 37.8 per cent to emerge victorious in the 2018 polls. The Congress secured five seats and the BJP won one seat. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)