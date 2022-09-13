Shimla, Sep 13 (PTI) The ruling BJP will take suggestions from at least 50,000 people to prepare its manifesto for the upcoming Himachal Assembly polls, state BJP president Suresh Kashyap said.

Kashyap told the media here that the party had taken suggestions from 7,000 people for its manifesto during the last Assembly elections.

Now, the BJP will take suggestions from at least 50,000 people to prepare its "vision document", he added.

The BJP has made 21 sub-committees and is also sending letters to all sections of society to seek their suggestions, he added.

It has also launched its web portal, Bjphpsankalpatra2022.org, for getting suggestions online, he said, adding that a WhatsApp number will also be released.

The "vision document" will target the common man to improve their quality of life, he added.

Over 20 lakh people of the state have been directly benefitted from various schemes launched by the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government, he said, adding most initiatives were started on the basis of the promises made in the vision document.

