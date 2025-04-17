Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 17 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday supported West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's claim that the BJP is behind the violence in state.

Unrest broke out in Murshidabad during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act on April 11. The law has been a contentious issue in the region. The protests turned violent, resulting in the deaths of three people and injuries to several others, with widespread property damage.

Also Read | BluSmart Suspends Cab Bookings in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru Until May 7 After SEBI Action Against Gensol.

Speaking at the press conference, Raut said, "I completely agree with Mamata Didi. Wherever the BJP fails to form a government, be it in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, or Bengal, they try to create unrest. This is their habit."

While talking about the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Raut defended a recent video in which late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray was shown speaking using AI. Raut said, "AI technology is being used, and our country has advanced a lot. China and the US have already moved ahead of us. Our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, talks about AI technology regularly. So, if someone is using this technology, what's wrong with that? There's nothing wrong. Bala Saheb Thackeray is speaking through this technology, and he is telling the truth. If anyone questions what Bala Saheb said yesterday, whether it was true or false, I'm ready to accept it if it's a lie. We can discuss it in the Nashik camp. Bala Saheb's words are being praised a lot now."

Also Read | EaseMyTrip Issues Statement After ED Raids on Properties Linked to Nishant Pitti, Denies Any Association With Mahadev Online Betting App.

On Wednesday, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leveraged Artificial Intelligence (AI) to generate a voice similar to that of the party's founder, Bal Thackeray, in a Shiv Sena (UBT) gathering in Nashik in Maharashtra.

Raut also hit out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, calling him a "traitor". "The term 'traitor' was first explained by Balasaheb when Narayan Rane left the party. If we don't call those who betrayed the party traitors, then what should we call them?"

He further criticised the Maharashtra government's cutting down money in the Ladli Behan scheme and said, "There will be a reduction for women, farmers, and students". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)