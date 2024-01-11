Ranchi, Jan 11 (PTI) Jharkhand Congress in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir on Thursday accused the BJP of trying to create political uncertainty in non-BJP-ruled states by using central agencies.

Mir alleged that central agencies are making similar attempts in Jharkhand and trying to instill a sense of political uncertainty among people. "But, people of Jharkhand understand the meaning of all these attempts," he said.

Talking to reporters here, he alleged that the BJP tried to destabilise elected governments in states where it has been rejected by the people.

The AICC general secretary was here to review the preparations for Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which is beginning from Manipur on January 14.

The 6,713-km yatra from Manipur to Mumbai is set to start on January 14. It will pass through 110 districts in 15 states, covering 100 Lok Sabha seats and 337 assembly segments. In Jharkhand, it will cover 804-km in 13 districts in eight days, Mir said.

"The exact date of entry of Nyay Yatra to Jharkhand will be finalised in a day or two," he said.

On January 7, Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur had said the yatra is expected to enter Jharkhand between February 2 and 5.

"Unemployment is at extreme level in the country. Crores of youths are jobless. Modi government had promised to provide two crore jobs every year. But, what happened after 10 years, the unemployment rate is highest in the country," Mir alleged.

Similarly, prices of even basic commodities such as rice, pulses and flour is skyrocketing. "Women are facing problems even to run their kitchen due to price rise," he said.

He alleged that atrocities on women have increased, farmers are not getting adequate MSP for their crops and discrimination is being created among downtrodden people.

