New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday hit out at BJP for allegedly politicising Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and said the party has turned him into a Bihari actor, only to score electoral brownie points.

He posted a series of tweets over the case and said justice to Rajput should not be interpreted as a justice to Bihari.

"Departed star, Mr Sushanth Singh Rajput was an Indian actor, BJP turned him into a Bihari actor, only to score electoral brownie points. Ms Rhea Chakroborty has been indicted not for abetment of suicide nor murder nor any economic offences, she has been arrested under NDPS, ludicrous," Chowdhury tweeted.

"To please the Political Masters, Central agencies have played their roles, after churning the sea they have discovered drugs instead of nectar. Still they are groping in the dark to identify of who is the murderer?" he asked.

He said that trial by media is an ominous portent for the judicial system.

"Rhea's father is a former military officer, served the nation. Rhea is a Bengalee Brahmin lady, justice to actor Sushant Rajput should not be interpreted as a justice to Bihari," Chowdhury tweeted.

"Father of Rhea is also entitled to demand justice for his kids, trial by media is an ominous portent for our judicial system. Justice for all is one of the basic tenets of our constitution," he said in another tweet.

Earlier, BJP Bihar unit released 'Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput' posters in the run-up to Assembly polls.

Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested in a drug case linked with Rajput's death and sent to the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau till September 22. (ANI)

