Patna (Bihar) [India], August 11 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said that BJP will be wiped out in the state in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Asked about Modi’s 'ghamandia' jibe against the Opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc, the Bihar CM said, "All of us have united together for the betterment of the country. They (the BJP) are not aware that many parties, which I shall not name right now, are with them out of fear. They will come over to this side when the elections are announced".

"This time BJP will be wiped out from Bihar in 24 and 25 elections, last time our party was defeated by fielding an agent (Chirag Paswan)" said Nitish Kumar speaking to reporters here on Friday.

Targetting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his absence in Parliament during the intial two days of the no-confidence motion debate, the Bihar chief minister said “(Parliament) is functioning and you are roaming outside”.

“The work is not happening. No statements on places where the incidents took place...House (Parliament) is functioning and you are roaming outside. Did this happen earlier?..when we used to be MPs during Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government all of us used to make it a point to remain inside the House and pay attention to the proceedings but today they don’t.”

The chief minister also questioned the current manner of Parliament proceedings.

“Now only one side of things is shown...Whatever others say does not come out...It is the right of the Opposition to put their point forward and they are doing it," he added.

Without naming Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan, Kumar said that during the 2020 Assembly elections “other people were made to stand against us as an agent.”

“We won the elections in 2005, how many votes we got and how many votes BJP people got. What happened in the year 2010, we got 118 seats and how many seats they got, we got less seats,” the chief minister said.

He further said that during the 2009 Lok Sabha polls when he was with BJP, the JD (U) had contested on 25 seats and won 20 whereas BJP contested on 15 seats and won 12 seats.

Earlier, congratulating Rahul Gandhi for being reinstated as Wayanad MP by the Lok Sabha secretariat after the Supreme Court's relief in the 2019 Modi surname defamation case, Nitish Kumar on Monday said that it seems the Centre is worried as the opposition parties are coming together.

"Many congratulations to him (Rahul Gandhi) for this...Opposition parties are coming together so the people who are at the centre (central government) are in panic," Nitish Kumar said. (ANI)

