Purba Medinipur (West Bengal) [India], April 16 (ANI): Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar on Wednesday expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party will form the government in West Bengal with over 160-170 seats while campaigning in support of the party's candidate in the Mahisadal Assembly constituency.

"We are holding a road show in support of our candidate in the Mahisadal constituency. People are blessing him. Last time we lost this seat by less than 2,500 votes. This time we will win. There is 200% confidence in the state that the BJP will form the government by winning more than 160-170 seats," the Union Minister said.

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He also hit out at TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee over his "Gujarat goon" remarks targeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying, "Look, only Abhishek Banerjee can make such petty statements. He knows he is losing, and that's why he is speaking like this. You are calling the Home Minister of India a 'goon'? Who are you? You are just a 12th-pass thief."

Banerjee hit out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the alleged deletion of genuine voters from the SIR of electoral rolls, and said, "Gujarat's goon is threatening Bengalis."

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"Amit Shah is threatening that on the 23rd (day of polling) will send them back to their houses. Gujarat's goons are threatening Bengalis. We didn't bow down to the British; who are these Bohiragotos? Whose names have been cut, we will ensure all names are added," Banerjee said.

West Bengal is set for polling on April 23 and 29, with the results scheduled for May 4. The upcoming elections follow the 2021 battle, where the TMC secured a landslide 213 seats. However, the BJP's growth from a minor player to 77 seats in the last cycle has set the stage for the current high-stakes confrontation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)