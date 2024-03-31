Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 31 (ANI): Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday expressed confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party's victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, asserting that the party is poised to secure victory in all 25 seats in Rajasthan, thereby contributing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's potential third term.

He also highlighted that there is a dearth of senior leaders in Congress willing to contest elections due to widespread corruption within their ranks.

"Whether it was the election of 2014 or 2019, the people of Rajasthan have always stood with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and this time BJP has formed government in the Rajasthan assembly election. I am fully confident that in order to make PM Modi the Prime Minister of this country third time, Rajasthan will make BJP win 25/25 seats and the lotus will bloom. In Congress, there are no more leaders who actually want to fight election. Corruption has hollowed Congress to the extent that they have run out of senior leaders," Union Minister Anurag Thakur said.

The 25 parliamentary constituencies of Rajasthan will go to the polls in two phases. In Phase 1 of polling in the state on April 19, which is also the opening phase of the seven-phased elections, voting will be conducted for 12 seats. The remaining 13 seats in the state will be contested in the second phase on April 26.

Bypolls for 26 Assembly seats in the state will also be held alongside the Lok Sabha elections. Nearly 96.8 crore people are eligible to cast their votes in the upcoming general elections at over 12 lakh polling stations.

Under Phase 1, on April 19, polling will be held in Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa, and Nagaur.

Phase 2 of polling on April 26 will take place in Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota, and Jhalawar-Baran.

The BJP won all 25 parliamentary seats in Rajasthan in the 2014 Lok Sabha election. However, in 2019, the BJP bagged 24 seats while the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) managed to secure the other remaining seat. (ANI)

