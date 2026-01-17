Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 17 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday said that the main aim of the party is to win the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) and the rest of the seats where the opposition won, not by muscle power, but through development works, as politics based on muscle power will not last long.

CM Saha said this while addressing an organisation meeting at Barjala in Agartala.

He said, "Our main aim is to win in TTAADC and to win in the 10 seats where the opposition CPIM has won, and three more seats of Congress. We will not do politics like the communists. Voters are looking at us. If we think that we will do politics based on muscle power, it will not be long-lasting, and the example is the Congress coalition government. This is not our path. If anyone does wrong deeds, we must take action against them and stage protests."

CM Saha said the way CPIM did politics and ruled the state, BJP will not do.

"Before Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have seen how scams, corruption, riots, stone-pelting, and terrorism used to take place, and then after PM Modi came, under the leadership of Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda, everything has changed, and such things have come down. They create traps, and we should not fall into this. Our karyakartas are the ambassadors of society. CPIM used to create violence and unrest across the state. After the BJP came, we are doing work across the state, especially in villages. People in villages have faith and trust in the BJP. Our BJP karyakartas are very disciplined," said CM Saha.

He said that CPIM did politics based on lies, while the BJP believe in development works.

"Due to PM Modi, the GDP has increased significantly. After our government came, the health infrastructure has significantly developed, as well as the education sector. Due to good law and order, people are coming here for investment. We are giving jobs in a transparent way," he added.

BJP state president and MP Rajib Bhattacharya, BJP state secretary Ratan Ghosh, District president Sadar Rural Gouranga Bhowmik, former MLA Dilip Kumar Das, and others were present. (ANI)

