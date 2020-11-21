Jammu, Nov 21 (PTI) The BJP will win the upcoming District Development Council (DDC) polls in Jammu and Kashmir and the party's workers must ensure that "divisive" forces are taught a good lesson in these elections, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said on Saturday.

DDC elections along with bypolls to panchayats and urban local bodies are scheduled to take place in eight phases in the Union Territory, beginning November 28.

"The BJP will win every single seat in the DDC elections for development and to defeat Pakistan and China in their evil agendas," Thakur, who is the Union minister of state for finance and the party's Jammu and Kashmir DDC election in-charge, said.

"It is highly unfortunate that the political parties here (Jammu and Kashmir) are delivering statements in the support of Pakistan and China," he said in an apparent reference to the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD).

The Gupkar alliance is a conglomerate of seven mainstream political parties of Jammu and Kashmir and its constituents, including the National Conference and the PDP, are contesting the DDC polls unitedly.

"It is the duty of BJP activists to ensure that these divisive forces are taught a good lesson in these elections and no person dares to speak against the 'Tiranga' (national flag) or in favour of Pakistan and China," Thakur said while addressing a series of meetings at the party headquarters here.

The Union minister also stressed on the need to take the achievements of the Modi government to the common masses.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina and general secretary (organisation) Ashok Kaul also addressed the meetings, which focused on the different facets of the elections, a party spokesperson said.

Raina accused the National Conference, the PDP and the Congress of promoting "secessionism and separatism" in the region.

"After 70 years, Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a time when there is ground work on development and empowerment of every common person," he said, urging party workers to expose the Gupkar alliance.

BJP general secretary and the party's in-charge for Kashmir, Vibodh Gupta termed the Gupkar alliance "guptchar (spy)" and alleged that it intends to "resist peace and progress while promoting chaos in the Valley".

