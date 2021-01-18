Thane, Jan 18 (PTI) The women's wing of BJP on Monday protested in Thane demanding the resignation of Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde who has been accused of rape.

Munde has refuted the allegation and has called it a blackmailing attempt, and his party has backed him saying there was no need for him to quit till the police probe into the matter is completed.

The chief of the BJP women's wing's Thane unit Mrinal Pendse said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray must sack Munde as someone accused of rape cannot be allowed to head a ministry.

