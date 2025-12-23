Patna (Bihar) [India], December 22 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set for a show of strength in Bihar as newly appointed BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin is set to arrive in Bihar, triggering enthusiasm among party leaders and workers.

Senior BJP leaders said the visit is significant because Nabin is a son of the soil and a sitting MLA from Patna's Bankipur constituency.

Former Union Minister and BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad described Nabin's arrival as a moment of pride for the state. "This is a matter of great fortune. He is our national working president, a son of Bihar, and an MLA from Bankipur. The Party workers of Bihar and Patna are very excited to welcome him home," Prasad said, underlining the emotional connect between the leader and the state.

Echoing similar sentiments, Bihar minister Ramkripal Yadav said the atmosphere across the state was charged with excitement.

"There is an atmosphere of enthusiasm throughout Bihar and Patna. A new energy is flowing among all the people," he said.

Highlighting preparations on the ground, Yadav added, "Our party's national working president, the son of Bihar, Nitin Nabin, is arriving. Arrangements for his grand welcome are being made by the party workers. The maximum number of people will participate in it. People have already started arriving here for his felicitation ceremony."

Earlier on Sunday, Nabin visited the Sri Aurobindo Ashram in Puducherry. Nabin chaired his first meeting of the party's General Secretaries on Friday at the BJP Headquarters in New Delhi, an introductory session. In the meeting, BL Santhosh (General Secretary, Organisation), Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal, Tarun Chugh, Dushyant Gautam, Arun Singh, Radha Mohandas Aggarwal and Shivaprakash were present.

This maiden meeting under Nabin's leadership was seen as a significant organisational exercise, aimed at reviewing the party's ongoing programmes, organisational preparedness, and future strategy. Senior leaders and all national General Secretaries attended the meeting. Discussions were also held on organisational programmes. Preparations for election-bound states were also discussed. (ANI)

