Modasa, Mar 26 (PTI) A large number of BJP workers and supporters of local leader Bhikhaji Thakor on Tuesday gathered outside the party office in Modasa town of Arvalli district in Gujarat to protest against the decision to field a former Congress MLA's wife from the Sabarkantha Lok Sabha seat after Thakor withdrew from the race.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, shopkeepers and traders in Meghraj town of Arvalli district observed a 'bandh' demanding reinstatement of candidature of Thakor or giving poll ticket to any other 'real' party worker.

The BJP had earlier declared Thakor, a first-time contestant, as its candidate from Sabarkantha. However, Thakor on March 23 withdrew from the fray, citing "personal reasons".

Soon after, the BJP declared Shobhna Baraiya as its new candidate from the parliamentary

seat, which also includes parts of Arvalli district. Shobhna Baraiya is the wife of former Congress MLA from Prantij, Mahendrasinh Baraiya, who joined the BJP in August 2022.

In view of the protest, the party leadership called Thakor to Gandhinagar and held an urgent meeting in the presence of BJP MLA Alpesh Thakor and independent MLA of Bayad (Arvalli district), Dhavalsinh Jhala.

Ahead of the meeting, Bhikhaji Thokar told reporters that BJP workers were angry because the new candidate (Shobhna Baraiya) is not even a primary member of the party.

"She was a teacher earlier. I am not against her, but workers are confused as well as angry after her nomination. I have not asked anyone to protest. The people of Meghraj have given a bandh call on their own and I will try to pacify them. They feel for me because I have been with the party for the last 25 years and was earlier given ticket for the same reason," Thakor said.

After the meeting in Gandhinagar, the BJP leader emphasised he never said the party's decision to select Shobhna Baraiya for the Sabarkantha seat was "not proper".

"I just said she is new in politics. I am not at all unhappy. I will try to pacify my supporters. We all abide by whatever decision the party takes and will ensure victory of the party candidate. In the end, workers will accept the party's decision and work together to ensure her victory," Thakor told reporters.

Meanwhile, a large number of party workers and supporters of Thakor reached BJP's Modasa office demanding his reinstatement as the Lok Sabha candidate from Sabarkantha.

The supporters, including women, were carrying a large banner which read "We will boycott the election if Bhikhaji Thakor is not given ticket".

Arvalli district panchayat member Kanu Menat, one of the supporters of Thakor, said many BJP workers were angry and had come to the party office to hand over their resignations.

If needed, workers will go to Gandhinagar to register their protest as the party has done injustice to Thakor, Menat said.

