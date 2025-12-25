New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): BJP Working President Nitin Nabin paid floral tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the 'Sadaiv Atal' memorial in Delhi on his 101st birth anniversary.

Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with senior BJP leaders, paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 100th birth anniversary at Sadaiv Atal.

Earlier, PM Modi, while paying tribute to former PM and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, described him as a statesman whose conduct, dignity and unwavering commitment to national interest set a benchmark for Indian politics.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said Atal Ji's life continues to inspire the nation, noting that leadership is defined not by position but by conduct.

"The birth anniversary of the esteemed Atal Ji is a special occasion for all of us to draw inspiration from his life. His conduct, dignity, ideological steadfastness, and resolve to place the nation's interest above all serve as an ideal standard for Indian politics. Through his life, he demonstrated that excellence is established not by position, but by conduct, and it is that which guides society", PM Modi wrote in his tweet.

Additonally, Prime Minister Modi is set to visit Lucknow later today to mark the occasion. At around 2.30 pm, he will inaugurate the Rashtra Prerna Sthal and address a public gathering, according to an official release.

Conceived as a tribute to towering figures of independent India, the Rashtra Prerna Sthal honours the life, ideals, and enduring legacy of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, whose leadership left a lasting imprint on India's democratic, political, and developmental journey. The project aligns with Prime Minister Modi's broader vision of commemorating national luminaries and institutionalising their values for future generations.

Spread over 65 acres and built at an estimated cost of Rs 230 crore, the complex is envisioned as a landmark national memorial and inspirational centre of enduring significance. It aims to promote leadership values, national service, cultural consciousness and public inspiration.

A key highlight of the complex is the installation of 65-foot-high bronze statues of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, symbolising their seminal contributions to India's political thought and nation-building. (ANI)

