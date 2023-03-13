Ranchi, Mar 13 (PTI) The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday sought a thorough probe into the conduct of former Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Rajiv Arun Ekka alleging that he connived with power brokers and departmental engineers.

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Babulal Marandi who had on March 4 released a 22 second video clip at the party headquarters here claiming Ekka "can be seen signing government files in the private office" of a power broker wrote to Jharkhand Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh seeking action against Ekka and departmental enginners.

The Jharkhand government, hours after the BJP's allegations had removed Ekka from the post and transferred him to the Panchayati Raj department. Later, the government posted IAS Officer Vandana Dadel as the Principal Secretary to the Jharkhand CM.

Marandi in his letter to the Chief Secretary demanded a probe into alleged involvement of a power broker besides an engineer in the Police Building Construction Corporation.

Marandi alleged that an engineer of the Corporation was re-appointed on contract after retirement without any advertisement for the post.

Providing the copy of letters by Ekka and the engineer concerned, Marandi claimed that it showed a deep-rooted nexus.

He demanded an FIR against erring officials.

Earlier on March 6 a nine-member delegation of the Jharkhand BJP had met Governor CP Radhakrishnan urging him to direct the state government to facilitate a CBI probe into charges of corruption against senior IAS officer Rajiv Arun Ekka.

