New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): BJP Yuva Morcha National Executive meeting will be held at the party's extension office in Delhi on Saturday.

"Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will inaugurate one-day Yuva Morcha National executive meeting," a BJP source told ANI.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Class 11 Student Dies by Suicide After School Teacher Shames Her for Chewing Gutka in Front of Her Father in Mahoba.

Sources said that BJP Yuva Morcha president Tejasvi Surya, BL Santosh, Tarun Chugh and other leaders will take part in the meeting.

"Two to three important resolutions will be passed in this meeting," they said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Amit Shah Unveils BJP’s Manifesto, Promises Agriculture Scheme, 12,000 Annually for Married Women and More (Watch Video).

On the occasion, BJP Yuva Morcha will also kick off Mandal Sashaktikaran Abhiyan.

"This is a two-month abhiyan where BJP yuva morcha will focus on the tasks regarding the upcoming elections," sources said.

Sources further mentioned that all BJP state presidents, general secretaries and three senior office bearers will supervise the Abhiyan.

"BJP Yuva Morcha is ready for Lok Sabha polls and Assembly polls to reach out to voters through the government work for public welfare," sources said.

"Through Mandal Sashaktikaran Abhiyan, Yuva Morcha will showcase the BJP government's work as well and also will focus on the false promises made by opposition parties," they added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)