Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], February 3 (ANI): Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that the aim of the Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre is to snatch away the lands and resources of the tribals and give them to its 'corporate friends'.

Taking to the social media platform, X, the AICC leader said that the grand old party is committed that the tribal communities should prosper and their cultural heritage should be protected.

Also Read | Chandigarh Shocker: Tailor Returning Home With His Monthly Salary Stabbed to Death During Robbery Bid in Mauli Jagran; Accused Arrested.

"Today in India, the rights of tribals are being weakened as a part of a conspiracy. At Modi's instigation, his 'media friend' openly insults the tribals and his 'corporate friend' loots their resources. Congress made laws like forest rights for tribals, brought tribal bills, took steps towards implementing Sarna Dharma Code. But BJP does not allow any law to be implemented to protect the interests of the tribals, because their aim is to snatch away the lands and other resources of the tribals and give them to their corporate friends. On the great land of Jharkhand, Lord Birsa Munda fought against the British and protected the rights of the tribals. Today's British "Modani" want that the tribals should not have any right on their own water, forests and land. Congress is committed that the tribal communities should prosper and their cultural heritage should be protected," Rahul Gandhi wrote on X.

Meanwhile, the Wayanad MP, who is currently in Jharkhand said that his party and its allies will open Mohabbat Ki Dukaan (shops of love) across the country.

Also Read | Delhi Police Team Again at CM Arvind Kejriwal's Residence To Serve Notice in MLA Poaching Case (Watch Video).

The Wayanad MP after resuming the ongoing Jharkhand leg of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, from Sarkanda Chowk here, said that the Congress' fight is against the hatred and fear present in the hearts of BJP people.

"BJP is spreading hate. We had undertaken a 4000 km Bharat Jodo Yatra against this hatred and violence. And the slogan--Nafrat Ke Bazaar Me Mohabbat Ki Dukkan-- was given. No matter how much hatred they (BJP) spread, no matter how much violence they spread, the Congress and its allies will open shops of love all over India. Because you know, our fight is against the hatred and fear present in the hearts of BJP people," Rahul Gandhi said while addressing a massive gathering here.

The Congress leader said that injustice is being done against the poor including youth, women, and farmers in the entire country.

"This is also the aim of Nyay Yatra. We have come here against the hatred they are spreading, we have come here to unite everyone, we have come here to open a shop of love in Jharkhand. Because injustice is being done against the poor including youth, women, and farmers in the entire country," he said.

The Congress MP also alleged that the BJP government had acted against tribals and adivasis.

"If the name 'Adani' is taken in India, people understand it in a second... Narendra Modi is his capital... We brought the Land Tribunal Bill... Prime Minister Modi cancelled the Land Tribunal Bill... Injustice is being done against everyone... Justice for Adani. And injustice is being done to the rest of the people" the Congress MP claimed.

The Nyay Yatra, which entered Jharkhand on Friday, is scheduled to cover various places in the state on Saturday.

The Yatra will pause in Khirdhana. Rahul is also scheduled to visit Baba Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar later in the day.

The Yatra, which flagged off from Imphal on January 14, will span a distance of 6,200 kilometres in the 66-day-long journey, passing through Manipur, Nagaland, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat before finally concluding in Maharashtra. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)