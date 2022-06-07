New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh Ashok Bajpai on Tuesday hailed the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to crack down on mafia and release the district-wise lists of gangsters in the state.

He said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wants to create a "crime-free" state where rule of law will prevail.

Speaking to ANI, Bajpai said, "CM Yogi has made constant efforts against criminals. The state government works to adopt a strict legal process and in this action is being taken against the criminals at the district level by identifying them so that UP can become a crime-free state."

"The Chief Minister want to create a state where the rule of law will prevail and people of every society feel safe and secure," he said.

Kanpur Police on Monday released the pictures of 40 men after scouring through hours of CCTV and video footage in connection with the clashes and stone-pelting reported from the city last Friday.

The police suspect these men to have played an active role in the Friday violence that injured several people.

As per the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, action will be taken against the identified criminals and their illegally-acquired property will be confiscated.

The administration has earmarked 62 mafias since March 2022 and a total of 788 people have been booked under the Gangster Act till May 2022. (ANI)

