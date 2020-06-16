India News | BJP's Bandi Sanjay, K Laxman in Preventive Custody as Police Prevent Protest Against Telangana Govt's 'inflated' Power Bills

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 16 (ANI): Police have taken BJP State President Bandi Sanjay and the party's former state president K Laxman into preventive custody after they staged a protest against inflated electricity bills issued in the State.

They were taken into preventive custody along with others on Monday while they were on their way to state office.

Laxman said, "I am not allowed to proceed to Party Office, The BJP state committee has called for agitation to protest the demanding waiver of the electricity bills."

He said that the state government should bear the burden of the public and waive off the bills of the consumers.

Stating that at a time when many workers and employers had lost their jobs during the lockdown, it would be worse to burden people already in distress.

"I strongly condemn the dictatorial attitude of the KCR Government," he said. (ANI)

