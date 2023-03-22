New Delhi, March 22: This time not only India but even other countries too would listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 100th episode of the radio programme Mann Ki Baat and for this, the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) is also preparing in full swing.

In this regard, a BJP source told ANI, "Purpose of broadcasting this program across the world is because Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a global leader. All the countries appreciate the work of the Prime Minister. People want to hear him. Our aim is that we broadcast Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat to as many countries as possible". Mann Ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi to Address Last Edition of His Monthly Radio Programme in 2022 Today.

A BJP leader stated that the personalities that have been mentioned in the Mann ki Baat series will be honoured. "Notable names that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken in the Mann Ki Baat series will be honoured and welcomed by the Chief Minister and Governor of their states. Plans are being made to welcome these remarkable unsung heroes in Delhi as well. Along with all this, the 100th episode of Prime Minister Mann Ki Baat will be heard", the source said.

In every Lok Sabha, in 100 places, 100 people will sit and listen to the Mann Ki Baat of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in which different groups of doctors, engineers, teachers, and social workers will listen to this program and all other sections of the society. Apart from this, those who are honoured with Padma Bhushan or Padma Vibhushan will also be honoured and will be heard.

BJP's National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam and Vinod Tawde are in charge of the Mann Ki Baat program, under their leadership, this program is being conducted across the states. BJP has prepared a whole team for this.

The 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat will be broadcast on April 30. To make the 100th episode a success, BJP is preparing to telecast it at more than one lakh booths. Mann Ki Baat 2023: PM Narendra Modi Addresses First Monthly Radio Programme of the Year, Urges Citizens To Read About ‘Padma’ Awardees.

PM Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat program was started on October 3, 2014. Prime Minister Narendra Modi found such personalities of the world through the Mann Ki Baat program, who made special contributions in their field, but their identity was hidden, today people know such people in society and only know them. Not only this, but people are also moving forward with their inspiration.

Apart from this, the Prime Minister included all the topics of climate change, agriculture, art, culture, and health in Mann Ki Baat and presented something new to the society every time in his Mann Ki Baat program so that the society could get information about that subject. The aim is to unite the country in one thread and develop by taking everyone along.

