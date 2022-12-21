Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 21 (ANI): Reacting to the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's letter to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over COVID-19 concern, Himachal Pradesh Congress on Wednesday said that after seeing the increasing popularity of Bharat Jodo Yatra the Bharatiya Janata Party is trying any means to stop it.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson and legislator from Himachal Pradesh, Kuldeep Singh Rathore speaking to media persons in Shimla said that their concern is not COVID, they only want to stop the yatra of Rahul Gandhi, "In the name of Coronavirus, they are trying to stop the padayatra of Rahul Gandhi," he said.

He said that the BJP doesn't have any contribution to the freedom of India.

"The Central government and BJP want to stop the padayatra of Rahul Gandhi as it is getting popular across the country. Now in the name of corona they want the yatra to be stopped whereas, during the peak of the pandemic the central leaders of the BJP government and Prime Minister were doing big election rallies, their concern is not COVID, they only want to stop the yatra of Rahul Gandhi," said Rathore.

To endorse the statement of the Congress Chief he said that BJP has no contribution to the nation for freedom struggle and on Smriti Irani's statement on Congress and Gandhi family he said that Congress does not need to learn from BJP on this.

"I support the statement of Kharge sahab, I don't want to comment on them (BJP). These are the people who were with the British and went against the freedom fighters whereas the Congress is concerned they have laid lives for the nation. Be it Mahatma Gandhi, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi they laid life for the freedom fight, integrity and unity of the nation. As far as Smriti Irani ji is concerned she keeps giving such statements but still I want to answer her that congress need not to learn from here what they have done for the nation. As far as Shyama Prasad Mukherjee is concerned he has his own role, but you need to understand the fact and contribution of the Congress party for the nation," said Rathore.

On being asked about the rolling back of the decisions of the previous government in Himachal Pradesh and the expansion of cabinet issues, the Congress leader said that the opposition will have to be a bit patient as all the decisions of the Congress government in the state is committed towards the development of the people of the state.

"The wrong decisions of the previous government need to be reviewed, I want to say that there should be patience and in Himachal Pradesh, there is no possibility of operation lotus in the state. We are committed to our promises made to the people. As far as the expansion of the cabinet, it will be done soon. Decisions will be taken on soon, whatever responsibilities were given to me I have fulfilled them and will do so in future as well if it is in the party at the national level or in the state," said Rathore.

The Congress statement came a day after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya wrote a letter to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asking to follow the COVID-19 guidelines strictly during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra. (ANI)

