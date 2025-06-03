North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], June 3 (ANI): BJP leader Dilip Ghosh strongly criticised Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday over his remarks on Operation Sindoor, and questioned the Congress-led governments' actions during terror attacks under former Prime Ministers PV Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh.

Speaking to reporters, Ghosh said, "What was the reaction of the Congress government when Pakistan attacked and shelled during the tenure of former Prime Ministers PV Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh?"

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 03, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Ghosh also took a dig at Digvijaya Singh's past conduct, accusing him of sympathising with terrorists. He alleged that Singh had chosen to ignore the sacrifice of police officer Mohan Sharma, who was killed during an anti-terror operation.

"Digvijaya Singh did not meet the family of police officer Mohan Sharma, killed by terrorists. But he met the family of a terrorist and apologised," Ghosh said.

Also Read | Who Is Leena Gandhi Tewari? Know All About the Billionaire Businesswoman Who Bought India's Most Expensive Sea-Facing Flats in Mumbai for INR 703 Crore.

He further questioned the moral authority of the Congress leader to speak on matters related to national security, asking, "What will those who support terrorists instead of courageous police officers teach us?

His remark came after Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday criticised External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar over his recent statement about 'Operation Sindoor', suggesting that the government may have informed Pakistan in advance about targeting terrorist camps.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "S Jaishankar is a highly experienced diplomat. His father was a renowned figure and a respected defence analyst. But now, his own statement suggests that they informed them (Pakistan) in advance that they would be targeting terrorist camps. If you've already told the enemy that you're coming to attack, naturally, they will vacate the area. When you warn your enemy beforehand, they will obviously be prepared."

Earlier, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, also raised questions regarding the operation. He shared a video on the social media platform X, where Jaishankar is seen speaking to reporters following the inauguration of the Honduras Embassy in Delhi. Gandhi accused the government of serious lapses.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "Informing Pakistan at the start of our attack was a crime. EAM has publicly admitted that GOI did it. 1. Who authorised it? 2. How many aircraft did our air force lose as a result?" (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)