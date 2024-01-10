India News | BJP's DT Lepcha Set to Be Elected Unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Sikkim

Gangtok, Jan 10 (PTI) Senior BJP leader DT Lepcha is set to be elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Sikkim, as his nomination papers were found to be in order during scrutiny of documents, officials said here on Wednesday.

The scrutiny of nomination papers was held in the presence of the returning officer, additional returning officer, observer, and other authorized representatives, they said.

Also Read | Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024: India To Become World's Third Largest Economy by 2027-28 With GDP Surpassing USD 5 Trillion, Says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Lepcha, a 66-year-old BJP leader, will be the second Rajya Sabha MP representing a national party from the state in 30 years, officials said.

Karma Golden had represented the Indian National Congress from March 30, 1988, to February 24, 1994, they said.

Also Read | Lawyer Kidnapped in Borivali: Clients Abduct Advocate in Broad Daylight for Not Providing Promised Ration Cards, Hold Him Captive in Charkop Village; Arrested.

Lepcha will succeed Hishey Lachungpa, whose second term as the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) MP in Rajya Sabha ends on February 23.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)