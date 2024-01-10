India News | BJP's DT Lepcha Set to Be Elected Unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Sikkim

Gangtok, Jan 10 (PTI) Senior BJP leader DT Lepcha is set to be elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Sikkim, as his nomination papers were found to be in order during scrutiny of documents, officials said here on Wednesday.
The scrutiny of nomination papers was held in the presence of the returning officer, additional returning officer, observer, and other authorized representatives, they said.
