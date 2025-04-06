Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], April 6 (ANI): Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal, hoisted the party flag to commemorate and celebrate the 46th Foundation Day (Sthapana Diwas) of the BJP at its office in Dibrugarh on Sunday.

Union Minister Sonowal also paid tribute to the ideological founders of the party.

Also Read | Ram Navami 2025 Celebrated Across Country With Large Processions, Special Prayers; Tight Security in Communally Sensitive Areas in Several States.

"Today, on the auspicious occasion of our party's Sthapana Diwas, we pay our heartfelt tributes to the stalwarts who laid the ideological foundation of our party -- Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee ji, Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya ji, Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, Lal Krishna Advani ji, and others whose sacrifices continue to inspire us," Sonowal said.

"Under the decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the abrogation of Article 370 stands as a powerful fulfilment of Dr. Mookerjee's vision for India of 'One Nation, One Constitution, One Flag.' Guided by our enduring philosophy of 'Nation First, Party Second, Self-Last,' we rededicate ourselves to nation-building with integrity and unity. This ethos is the very spirit that defines Bharat's emerging global identity," the Union Minister said.

Also Read | Assembly Elections: Amit Shah To Spend 2 Days Each in Poll-Bound Bihar, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu Every Month as Part of BJP's Campaign Efforts.

Highlighting the BJP government's good governance model, Sarbananda Sonowal said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership has been the cornerstone of building a New India--one rooted in good governance and a strong national identity.

"From uplifting 25 crore people out of poverty, restoring sustained peace in the Northeast, and championing the dignity of indigenous languages through the New Education Policy, to guiding the nation through the COVID-19 pandemic and elevating India's global stature with the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' -- every milestone reflects PM Modi's unwavering commitment to an inclusive, empowered, and globally respected Bharat," he said.

He also called upon the party workers to prepare for the upcoming Panchayat elections and work on the ground to connect with people.

"As the world's largest democracy prepares for the upcoming general elections, with over 27,000 candidates expected to contest, it is time for every party worker to rise in unity. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's remarkable transformation -- from global recognition of our governance model by nations like the US, Japan, and Europe to the sweeping developmental strides across sectors must be shared with every citizen. Let us strengthen grassroots outreach, earn public trust, and secure a resounding mandate. This will further catalyse India's journey towards becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047," Sarbananda Sonowal said.

The Union Minister was joined by the Minister of Assam and Dibrugarh MLA, Prashanta Phukan, who graced the occasion along with the BJP Dibrugarh District President Dulal Bora, the Mayor of Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation (DMC) Saikat Patra and the Deputy Mayor Ujjal Phukan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)