Grab taken from the video posted by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday

Begusarai (Bihar) [India], April 10 (ANI): BJP leader Giriraj Singh assailed Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav after the latter posted a video on his social media handle showing him eating fish.

After the video went viral on Social media on the first day of Navratri, where Tejashwi Yadav was seen eating fish, Union Minister Giriraj Singh went on to say that he is practising "politics of appeasement".

"Tejashwi Yadav is a 'Seasonal Sanatani', many people, be it Rohingyas or Bangladeshi infiltrators came here when his father (Lalu Yadav) was in power. They do politics of appeasement wearing the mask of Sanatan," Singh said on Wednesday.

In a video posted on X on Tuesday, Tejashwi Yadav can be seen eating fish with Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahni on helicopter, saying that during campaigning, he only gets 10-15 minutes to eat.

Tejashwi, in the video said that due to the heat outside, he has also kept buttermilk, Bel juice, sattu, and watermelon juice with him.

The video posted by him carried a caption that said, "Food in helicopter amidst the hustle and bustle of election! Date- 08/04/2024."

Calling RJD a "private limited company", Giriraj Singh said, "It is their company and to whom they want to give the shares become shareholders. In Bihar, be it infiltrators or Rohingyas, a large number of them have their names on the voter list. I demand a mechanism that denies them the voting rights."

However, Tejashwi Yadav took a jibe at the BJP and said that the video the post was supposed to be a test for the ruling party and claimed that they 'failed' as the earlier video had a date of April 8, a day before Navarati started.

https://twitter.com/yadavtejashwi/status/1777942178939224077

"I uploaded this video to test the IQ of the BJP and Godi media followers and I was proved right in my thinking. The tweet clearly mentioned "Date" but what do the Andhbhakts know?," Yadav said in a post on Wednesday. (ANI)

