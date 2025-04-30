Shimla, Apr 30 (PTI) Senior Himachal Pradesh BJP leader Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday termed the headless poster posted by Congress on X targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "unfortunate" and hinted at Rahul Gandhi's involvement behind the move.

"A headless picture was posted (on X) from the social media handle of Congress party on Tuesday, which is unfortunate, and we believe that the photograph cannot be posted without permission of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi," Thakur, leader of Opposition in the state assembly, said.

The former HP chief minister said the country is facing a critical time post-Pahalgam terror attack, and "dev bhoomi" Himachal is standing with the PM.

He also said that though the Congress had assured its support to the PM in the all-party meeting, some of their leaders are making statements which are hurting the sentiments of the families affected by the attack and the nation at large.

Thakur was referring to statements given by some cabinet ministers recently, targeting the security apparatus for the alleged lapses that led to the incident.

Meanwhile, talking to the media persons, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu hit back at Thakur and alleged that he was dancing when the country was mourning the attack.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has made it clear that the Congress is with the prime minister and stands by the government against terrorism, the CM added.

